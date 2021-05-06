6 Years After She Went Missing She Was Found Inside Of A Freezer That Had Been In A Dead Man’s Apartment

Heather Anne Lacey was a 30-year-old woman from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was pretty, but she was also very intelligent.

She had two young children. She had been married. She worked in a call center for AT&T.

Heather’s future was bright from the get-go, but then she got lost along the way and started struggling.

Suddenly, her life took a turn down a dark path.

Facebook; Heather smiles in the photo above

Following a challenging c-section gone wrong with one of her children, Heather picked up painkillers to cope.

She soon became addicted and started experimenting with other substances. She began sleeping with men for money. Her children went to stay with some of her family members.

It was towards the end of 2013 that Heather’s family simply couldn’t get a hold of her. She wasn’t returning their texts or their calls.

When she wasn’t doing so well, this kind of behavior was somewhat typical of her, but only for short amounts of time.

As the days went by, her family became worried about where she was.