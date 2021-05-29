Bride Tells Maid Of Honor Her Husband Is Uninvited To The Wedding Because He’s Short

A 30-year-old woman was invited to be the maid of honor at her 31-year-old friend’s upcoming wedding.

Her friend got engaged last October, and she immediately asked this woman to participate in her special day.

She wasn’t the only one invited to the wedding though; her husband was on the guest list too.

Her friend initially didn’t pick an exact date for her wedding due to everything that was going on with the health crisis we had.

But then, her friend had a date selected, and she told this woman that she had some major news for her.

Suddenly, her husband was no longer invited to the wedding, but she was still expected to be the maid of honor.

When she asked her friend why this was now the case, her friend ultimately revealed it was only because her husband is shorter than her and that would make the wedding pictures look bad.

Here’s the thing though; she’s 5 feet 5 inches and her husband is 5 feet 4 inches.

“I think the difference is not that big and I offered I wouldn’t wear heels but she said I must wear them cause I am the maid of honor and bridesmaids will wear heels as well,” this woman said.

