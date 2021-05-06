College Girl Left Paralyzed After Going Surfing And Being Diagnosed With A Rare Condition

Cassie Eckroth lives in Reno, Nevada, and currently attends college, where she’s working on becoming a teacher.

“If you know Cassie, you are lucky enough to know how fun, loving, loyal, vibrant, caring, adventurous, and selfless she is,” Lauren Phillips wrote on a GoFundMe page created for Cassie.

“She is one of those people who is always there, no matter what. Well, right now, she needs us.”

Recently, Cassie took a vacation to Hawaii with her boyfriend, and while she was there, she decided to take a few surfing lessons.

As Cassie stood up on the surfboard out there in the beautiful blue water, she noticed something did not feel right.

Cassie suddenly felt weak, and she was losing the feeling in her legs as she tried to remain on the board.

Cassie was taken to a hospital in Maui, and the doctors had a devastating diagnosis for her.

