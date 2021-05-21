Dad Writes Hilarious Review Of His Little Daughter’s ‘Restaurant’ And It’s The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Chris Kyle is the dad of an adorable little daughter named Ava who looks like she’s been keeping busy lately learning to cook.

She even opened up her own restaurant in their home, and it seems that being an entrepreneur just runs in her blood, since her dad Chris has a few businesses of his own.

Being the supportive dad that he is, Chris decided to stop by for a meal, and now he’s the one cooking up a lot of laughs after his visit.

He wrote a hilarious review of her establishment, and it’s honestly the best thing you’ll see all day.

Instagram; Chris is pictured above with his daughter Ava

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today,” Chris starts off by saying in his Instagram post.

“It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.”

Instagram; Chris sits in a chair at Ava’s Kitchen in the photo above

