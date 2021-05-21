Get The Loveliest Lashes With These Drugstore Mascaras Under $10 On Amazon

You know me by now, and you know I’m a huge fan of not breaking the bank when it comes right down to makeup purchases.

It is possible to put your best face forward without spending a fortune, and today we’re taking a look at some of my favorite drugstore mascaras that cost $10 or less on Amazon.

Get ready to get the loveliest lashes!

The Best Mascara You’re Ever Going To Own: L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

Listen, it’s a bold statement for me to just come out and say this is the best mascara you’re ever going to own, and I don’t dish this title out lightly.

I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t mean it: L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara really is everything you have been looking for.

Talk about taking your lashes to paradise…this mascara is like you booked them a one-month vaca at the Four Seasons Private Island in the Maldives.

I dumped all my designer brands for this, and I will not leave the house without three coats of it on.

Adios, Chanel, and YSL.

Washable Blackest Black is the one I always buy, but it comes in several shades and a waterproof option.

You can get it here for $8.98!

