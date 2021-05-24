He Caught His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Giving His Dad A Foot Massage In The Guest Bedroom And Now He’s Telling The Internet He Doesn’t Know What To Do

A 24-year-old man caught his 22-year-old girlfriend giving his 54-year-old dad a foot massage in the guest bedroom.

He’s telling the internet he has no idea what to do about all this because it’s definitely a strange situation to be in.

“My girlfriend and I have been dating for one year,” he started out by explaining.

“Since we’ve both been struggling financially, and she has a tense relationship with her family, she’s been living with me at home with my parents for the past two months.”

He thought everything was going great living at home together, and his girlfriend has made a big effort to be helpful with chores.

She even started getting up at 6 in the morning so she could clean while it’s quiet in the house.

Ok, it sounds a little weird that she gets up so early and does that but to each their own I suppose.

“This morning, she woke me up as she left the room, but I didn’t think much of it. My mouth felt dry, so I decided to head to the kitchen to get a glass of water,” he continued.

He walked into the hall and realized the guest bedroom door was not closed. He thought that was off since his girlfriend really doesn’t clean in there.

