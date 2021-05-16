He Texted His Wife Saying He Was Lost In The Woods And 2 Days Later This 71-Year-Old Man Was Rescued

71-year-old Joseph Dean lives in Portland, Oregon, along with his wife. Recently, Joseph had planned on hiking the 12-mile long loop of Horsetail Falls in Portland.

So, he set out on his hike, and last Saturday, he got lost while he was out in the woods.

“On Saturday afternoon, Dean sent a text message to his wife stating he was lost. He was reported missing at around 8:33 p.m. Saturday,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“Based on his age and location, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) activated MCSO Search and Rescue.”

“By 11 p.m., a hasty team of 16 searchers headed out on the trail to begin searching for Dean.”

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Joseph

Approximately 65 search and rescue people started looking for Joseph along the trail that he had taken.

Airplanes and drones were brought out to help look for him from above.

“Using cell phone data, searchers were able to identify a general search area,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above rescuers help bring Joseph down Horsetail Falls

