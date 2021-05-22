Her Cheating Ex’s Wife Wants To Be Friends With Her Now That They’re Getting A Divorce But She Wants Nothing To Do With Her And Needs To Know If She Made The Right Call

A woman took to the internet to ask for advice on how to handle her situation. Basically, her husband cheated on her with his current wife.

Now, they’re getting divorced because you guessed it…he’s unfaithful. His soon-to-be ex-wife wants them all to be friends, including their daughters, but this woman is saying no way.

She understandably wants nothing to do with any of them, but after things blew up when she laid down the law, she’s wondering if it was mean of her.

“I’ll try to keep it short and sweet. My ex-husband cheated on me with his current wife,” she starts out by saying.

“We divorced, they got together, and had a baby.”

“Well it’s some years past that point, and surprise surprise, he’s done it again.”

“He and his wife are getting a divorce, and he’s probably going to marry his new affair partner within the next 6 months if he follows the pattern.”

“More power to him…I literally do not care what he does with his life anymore.

“BUT I was pretty shocked to discover that his wife reached out to me, basically crying about what happened, how she couldn’t believe it, and how now that we’re in the same camp, so to speak, we should maintain a relationship so our daughters can still be in each other’s lives and so we can commiserate.”

Well, this is what she said to her after this woman insisted they should be friends…

