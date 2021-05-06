Her Step-Sister Slept With Her Fiancé Then Married Him And She’s Telling The Internet She Doesn’t Want To Forgive Them Even Though Her Family Is Insisting She Should

A 28-year-old woman broke things off with her 37-year-old fiancé, Ryan, after she discovered he was cheating on her with her 29-year-old step-sister, Kelly.

5 years ago, while she was still engaged to Ryan, her step-sister Kelly had the nerve to beg her to leave Ryan because she was in love with him.

This woman ended up confronting her fiancé Ryan, who denied there was anything going on between him and Kelly.

So, she continued on with her relationship, since Ryan said there wasn’t anything to be concerned about.

Meanwhile, Kelly would make mean comments that she was forcing Ryan to marry her but he didn’t love her.

“A month later, she (Kelly) sent me a video of them…in my bed and multiple screenshots of him telling her he loved her, how he wished she was the girl he was marrying, how he hated that I wouldn’t let them be together,” she said.

“I was devastated and angry, but my best friend convinced me not to go nuclear on them and instead to quietly move out when Ryan was at work the next week.”

She ended up taking her friend’s advice. She moved in with her dad and step-mom and took her money out of the joint account she had with Ryan earmarked for their wedding.

She then sent all of the screenshots from Kelly to her family members and Ryan’s family too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.