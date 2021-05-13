Here Are Some Of The Best Cat Toys You Can Get On Etsy Right Now For Under $15

One thing you can do more of while unable to leave your house is play with your cats! I found a bunch of adorable toys that are sure to entertain you and your feline friend.

The best part is, you can get them all on Etsy right now for under $15!

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Catnip Sushi Rolls

These catnip sushi rolls are pawsitively adorable! They also come with a bell, too.

The seller says these are, “all designs kitty-tested and kitty-approved.”

You can get them here starting at $9.50

Organic Catnip Tacos

These tiny tacos are made with organic catnip and eco-friendly felt and are handmade in Canada.

You can pick from soft-shell off white for the taco shell or hard-shell yellow.

You can get it here for $11.24

