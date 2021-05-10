I Never Left By McGarvey Black Book Review: A Page Turning Psychological Thriller You Need On Your Bookshelf Or Favorite Device

There’s nothing more exciting to pick and up and read than a crime-focused psychological thriller, and I Never Left by McGarvey Black checks all the boxes.

If you loved Gone Girl, Sharp Objects, and The Girl On The Train, this is for you.

This book unquestionably deserves a spot on your bookshelf or favorite device (yes, it is available as an e-book).

Cuddle up with your dog and a hot beverage and let’s get right to why that is. I promise I won’t give too much away though!

I Never Left starts with Quinn Roberts going to a funeral…for herself. It’s not clear if Quinn took her own life, or if her husband Alec had something to do with her tragic end.

After Quinn’s best friend Viv can’t get a hold of her for 5 long days, she reaches out to her landlady Joan to let her in her apartment to check up on her.

Quinn is discovered by Joan and Viv in her apartment…surrounded by a rainbow assortment of pills.

Did Quinn actually take her own life? Was it someone else close to her?

We end up finding out not only was her husband a problem and potential suspect, but Quinn also had issues with her son and several jealous friends in her life.

Alec was cheating on Quinn during their marriage, and we find out he was pretty abusive. He was also about to leave her and quickly gets a new wife after Quinn’s death. But…Alec has an alibi.

People close to Quinn move on after her funeral, and nobody tries to get to the bottom of everything. Her case grows cold.

Detective John McQuillan and Quinn’s sister Erin keep fighting for justice, but you’re going to have to get the book for yourself to find out if they can make it happen.

I Never Left is a page-turner, it’s wonderfully written, it’s exciting the whole way through, and it’s something you won’t be sorry you picked up for yourself.

You can get it here on Amazon for $10.99!

