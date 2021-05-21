Man Asks The Internet If He Was In The Wrong For Not Telling His Stepsister He Knew Her Husband Was Gay For Years

You know how they say there are always two sides to every story? Well, I can completely understand all sides of the story on this one, which is rare.

A man asked the internet if he was in the wrong for not telling his stepsister he knew her husband was gay…for years.

“My stepsister is 16 years older than me and, while there’s no bad blood/beef or anything, we’re not at all close,” he started out his post by saying.

Her mom got married to his dad after his own mom passed away. At the time they got married, his stepsister was already 20ish and disliked children (which he was at the time).

They ended up never hanging out or getting close at all because of that.

So, knowing this, it definitely makes you wonder if you would be forthcoming with this level of secret knowledge in the event you were in his shoes.

He ended up finding out 2 years ago that his stepsister’s husband is, well, gay.

Here’s how he found out…and how his stepsister then eventually found out.

“Long story short he kept going to the same gay bar I go to quite frequently, I cracked a joke to him about always seeing him there, he started crying and came out to me but begged me not to tell anybody because it would destroy his relationship with his family,” he continued.

“When I saw him at the gay bar I really just assumed he was there with like a gay friend or something.”

“The joke I made to him was along the lines of “I see you there so often, I might start thinking you fancy blokes!” and he broke down and said he was gay.”

