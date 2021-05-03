Mom Issues Heartbreaking Warning After Her Toddler Swallows A Button Battery And Dies

Johnathan Huff, affectionately nicknamed “Nugget” by his loved ones, lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, along with his family.

This sweet little toddler’s parents are no strangers to dealing with disasters and health problems. Johnathan’s dad AJ is a paramedic, and his mom Jackie is a physician assistant.

Just last month, Johnathan started showing some worrying symptoms; he was getting nose bleeds and he had a temperature.

It all started on December 16th, after Johnathan got dropped off at his daycare.

Facebook; Johnathan is pictured above

