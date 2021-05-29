Mom Of 3 Murdered At Church While Setting Up For Her Fitness Class

Red Oak, Texas. Terri Bevers was a 45-year-old mom of three children. Everyone called her Missy.

She was married to Brandon Bevers, and together they lived in Red Oak. Missy was a fitness instructor and loved what she did.

One morning while she was setting up for her fitness class at a church, her life was tragically ended.

Facebook; Missy is pictured above smiling

It was April 18th, 2016, when Missy was getting ready for her class.

Her class began around 5 in the morning at Midlothian’s Creekside Church of Christ, so she got to the church around 4:16 to get a head start.

Little did she know, somebody was already inside the church by the time she arrived.

Facebook; Missy is pictured above with one of her fitness classes

