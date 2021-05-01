More Than 25 Dogs And Puppies Passed Away After A Fire Broke Out In This Kennel

Ron Kraemer owns Doggy Style Kennels in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Ron has been breeding and training Labrador Retrievers for years, and he has a wonderful reputation for what he does.

Ron strives to give his clients A.K.C. registered dogs that excel at sports, service, or just being a pet for their loved ones.

On April 23rd, Ron ran to the store to go buy dog food for his dogs, and when he came home, his kennels and beloved dogs had already gone up in flames.

Facebook; pictured above is one of the puppies Ron bred

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.