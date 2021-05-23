She Had No Idea She Adopted The Child Her Husband Secretly Had With His Mistress, And Now This Mom Is Sharing With The Internet She’s Very Upset

Well, this is a pretty shocking situation to find yourself in. A woman had no idea that she adopted the child her husband secretly had with his mistress, and now she’s on the internet explaining she’s quite understandably upset.

She’s 35-years-old and her husband is 38. They have been together for 15 years and married for 10 of those.

They also have lived in the same neighborhood for 12 years and ended up being pretty close with their next-door neighbor, a woman in her 20s.

“She became a single mother 2 years later and told us that the father was just a one-night hook up,” she started out by sharing.

“She had health issues and when her child was still 1-year-old she had to be frequently hospitalized.”

“During these times we were more than happy to help her take care of her child. But unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and left us 2 years later.”

She passed away from her health issues, and this woman and her husband were very upset after her death, as they considered her a good friend.

“We both were really affected by the loss of our friend,” she explained.

Her husband suggested they take their neighbor’s little boy in, and she thought that was a good idea.

