She Paid For A Stranger’s Cake In Memory Of The Son She Lost

In Plainfield, Indiana last Sunday at the local Kroger grocery store, one woman named Toni performed a sweet gesture for a stranger in memory of Tyler, the son she lost 5 years ago.

Carolyn Mick arrived at Kroger to pick up a cake she had ordered for her own son’s birthday when she was told that her cake had already been paid for.

Toni had sent along a note for her with the cake, and here’s what it said.

“Today is my son’s 35th birthday, his 5th one in heaven,” Toni wrote in her note. “In his memory, I’ve paid for your cake.”

“Please enjoy, make special memories and hug your children and loved ones tight. My son loved cake! Love, Toni, Tyler’s mom.”

Carolyn shared the sweet note from Toni on a Facebook group called Town of Plainfield Chatter.

“Dear Toni.. you know who you are and I want to express how moved I am,” Carolyn said in her Facebook post, along with a photo of the note from Toni.

“This means so much that my husband and I cried together,” she continued.

“With the turmoil of things going on it reminds us of what really matters LIFE!”

