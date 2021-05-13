She Passed Away After A Sledding Accident That Left Her 4-Year-Old Daughter In A Coma

Mount Baldy is nestled among the San Gabriel Mountains of San Bernardino County, California.

This February, 34-year-old Lisa Mao, her husband Dahveed Kolodny-Nagy, and their 4-year-old daughter Nova Kolodny-Nagy decided to take a trip to Mount Baldy.

The family thought it would be exciting to celebrate Nova’s birthday in the snow-covered mountains, but the fun family outing turned into an unthinkable tragedy.

It was February 4th and the family was nearly done enjoying the day together when something terrible happened to Lisa and Nova.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Nova with her mom Lisa

“At the end of a joyful day, all three of them collided headfirst into a gigantic boulder while sledding,” Kassandra Eleni Espinosa wrote on a GoFundMe page for the family.

“Lisa took the brunt of the impact while trying her best to shield her husband and daughter; tragically, she lost her life shortly after the impact.”

“Nova was knocked unconscious with severe damage to her skull, brain, eyes, collar, liver, and a broken arm.”

Daveed tried his hardest to help his wife and daughter until rescuers arrived. Lisa and Nova had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“To say that this has had a major physical/emotional/spiritual impact on Dahveed would be the understatement of a lifetime; he is remaining strong and focused on being by his baby girl’s side as she continues to fight for her life in a medically induced coma,” Kassandra continued.

GoFundMe; pictured above Lisa smiles

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.