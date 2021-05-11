She Picked Her Son Up From Kindergarten, Took Her Own Life, And Left A Disturbing Note Behind But Her Son Hasn’t Been Seen Since

May 11th, 2011 started out like any other day for 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen, who lived in Aurora, Colorado.

The outgoing and cheerful little kindergartener had his Spider-Man backpack with him when his dad Jim took him to school that morning.

Jim drove Timmothy from their home in Aurora to Greenman Elementary School. He dropped his son off, got back into his car, and didn’t think twice about it.

There was just no way for Jim to know that Timmothy wouldn’t be coming home after school was done that day.

Facebook; Timmothy is pictured above

Not long after Jim had left Timmothy at Greenman Elementary School, his wife (and Timmothy’s mom) Amber Fry-Pitzen arrived to take Timmothy out of his classroom.

Amber got there about half an hour after Timmothy was dropped off by Jim. She told the school there was some kind of emergency happening in their family, and that’s why she had to take Timmothy out of class.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Amber and Timmothy leave together. When school had ended for the day, Jim showed up to get Timmothy.

He couldn’t believe what the school told him.