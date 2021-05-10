She Released Her Boyfriend’s Ant Farm Into The Wild After She Witnessed Him Torturing Them And The Internet Insists She Needs To Dump This Psycho

A young woman said she released her boyfriend’s ant farm into the wild after she witnessed him pretty much torturing them.

She’s asking the internet for help while everyone insists this guy is a psycho and she needs to dump him.

“So my boyfriend has an ant farm, and I’m not sure how much he paid for them but the ants are also fancy, bigger than normal ones (I’m not sure the name of the breed though),” she started out by explaining.

The ants give her the creeps, she admits, so she doesn’t spend her time willingly watching what he actually does with them.

“…But I and a friend were at his house watching a movie because he has a better tv than me, and he was in another room with the ants.”

Her friend got up to use the bathroom, and on her way back she saw this woman’s boyfriend sitting at his desk.

She decided to peek in on him and see what he was doing in there all alone.

“He had a shallow tray of water and was using a piece of wire to hold an ant under. She said he was releasing it then re-dunking it,” she continued.

“I thought that was really weird but didn’t say anything, and I later told another friend about it who said he might have been testing how deep he can have a water bowl for them without them drowning…”

