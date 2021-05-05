She Set A House On Fire With A Woman Stuck Inside, Then Sat Back In A Lawn Chair To Watch Everything Burn

47-year-old Gail Metwally lives in Elkton, Maryland, a town located about an hour outside of Baltimore.

The town has a reputation as an elopement destination due to the short waiting time, but now the town is making headlines for a pretty crazy crime.

On Thursday, April 29th, 2021, at 1:15 in the afternoon, local fire departments rushed to Cherry Lane in Elkton.

A call had come in about a house that was on fire.

Maryland State Fire Marshal; pictured above is a photo of the house on fire

“Witnesses reported observing a woman, later identified as Gail J. Metwally, 47, setting multiple fires within the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the home,” the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a press release.

“After a few minutes, Metwally walked away from the scene. While the home was on fire, witnesses heard an occupant in a basement window yelling for help.”

“Bystanders safely assisted her out the window. While responding to the scene, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office observed Metwally in the area, where she was detained and transported to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack.”

Someone captured Gail on camera sitting back in her lawn chair as the house burned, and she had a book sitting on her lap like she was casually hanging out at a beach.