She Took Her Own Life After Her Fiancé Broke Up With Her For Cheating And Now Everyone Is Blaming Him

This has to be one of the saddest things I have ever read online.

A 27-year-old woman took her own life after her 28-year-old fiancé broke up with her over a pretty big lie and refused to take her back.

Now, this poor man is being blamed for everything and for driving her to ultimately make the choice that she did.

He’s asking the internet how to even begin to handle this, and here is his heartbreaking story for you.

He starts out by saying, “I need some serious advice as I’m pretty much being cornered by basically everyone and I really don’t know what else to do as my mental state is declining and I’m left wondering if it’s really all my fault?”

He continues to explain that he was with his ex-fiancée for around 6 years. They were engaged for 4 of those years.

They were first introduced to one another at a party and things really clicked for them. She was pretty, she had a wonderful personality, and she also shared some of his hobbies and interests.

She seemed like a pretty perfect match for him.

Last April, she started to change.

