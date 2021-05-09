She Used TikTok To Expose The Abusive Boarding School Her Parents Ran

In 2006, Amanda Householder’s parents opened up a religious boarding school in Humansville, Missouri called Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School.

The school that Amanda’s parents Stephanie and Boyd Householder created was supposed to help turn around girls on the path of rebellion, but it turned out to be nothing but a nightmare.

Amanda began witnessing terrible things that her own parents did to the girls at their school, and at the time she was only a teen herself; pretty much the same age as the students.

She later recalled that her parents would frequently pick up girls by their necks and slam them to the ground.

Her parents would then order the other girls at the school to pin the one girl down until she cried and screamed, and they would leave the traumatized girl like this for hours on end.

When she turned 17, Amanda decided to move out of the house she shared with her parents. She lived with some of her relatives before traveling to California.

At first, when people would have negative things to say about her parents, Amanda wouldn’t quite accept it.

But then, she came to terms with the awful ways her parents treated their students, and she felt she had to do something about it.

Amanda knew she had to speak up and address the abuse occurring at the hands of her parents, and so she turned to social media to make an impact.

Amanda began creating TikTok videos exposing her parents and their school for what it really was.

