She Vanished After Going Out For A Run In Her Small Town And Was Found Dead In A Corn Field A Month Later

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old college student who was born in San Francisco, California. Mollie spent most of her childhood in a rural agricultural city in Iowa called Brooklyn.

Mollie’s parents got divorced and her mom decided to move them back to where she had grown up; Brooklyn.

The entire city has a population of less than 1,500, so you can imagine just how small Brooklyn really is.

Brooklyn is best known for a collection of flags and the fact that the famous actor John Wayne spent some of his childhood living there.

It’s a quiet and secure place to live. It’s the kind of place where everyone looks out for one another.

The kind of place where people don’t even think twice about leaving their front doors unlocked.

So when Mollie laced up her sneakers to go out for a run on July 18th, 2018, she had no reason to be concerned for her safety.

Instagram; pictured above is Mollie

After Mollie had graduated from high school (where she picked up a passion for cross country running and acting in the school plays) she went to the University of Iowa and studied psychology.

She dreamed of being a child psychologist after completing her degree, as she particularly wanted to make a difference in the lives of children struggling with mental health issues.

Until then, Mollie brightened the lives of the children she babysat or worked with at Grinnell Regional Medical Center Day Camp.

Mollie had a way of making fast friends with anyone she encountered. She loved writing and enjoyed bringing to light difficult topics like self-esteem and mental health.

She had a zest for life, and according to her obituary, “her passion for it radiated from those beautiful brown eyes and the smile that she was so quick to share with everyone she met.”

In the summer of 2018, Mollie was home from college. She had just celebrated her 20th birthday that May before wrapping up the semester.

Instagram; Mollie is pictured above with her boyfriend Dalton