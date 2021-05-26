She Was Last Seen At A Party A Month Ago After Posting Online That She Got Married: Where Did Taylor Pomaski Go?

Spring, Texas. 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski has blue eyes and long blonde hair that reaches below her shoulders. She’s 5’ 2” tall and weighs around 90 to 110 pounds.

She was living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before she made the move recently to Texas to start a new job. Taylor’s mom Leslie mentioned that Taylor was extremely excited about her new career opportunity.

Facebook; Taylor is pictured above

On April 23rd, Taylor shared on Facebook that she was in a relationship with a man named Kevin Ware.

Two days after she made that post, Taylor updated her status to say she was married, and then she disappeared.

Facebook; pictured above is Taylor’s update on her relationship status two days before she went missing

Taylor was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas, at a house on Stallion Brooks Lane.

Unfortunately, none of Taylor’s friends or family members saw her since then, and she has not been in contact with them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.