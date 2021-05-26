She’s Selling Her Used Underwear Online And Now Her Fiancé Is Asking The Internet For Help With How To Handle This

A 28-year-old woman has been selling her used underwear online and now her 29-year-old fiancé is asking the internet for help with how to handle this entire situation.

They have been in a relationship for 6 years and they were supposed to have gotten married already last year.

Unfortunately, with the health crisis going on, they had to postpone their wedding until next year so they will be tying the knot in 2022.

Anyway, this woman’s fiancé noticed that she had some exciting new underwear, but it wasn’t for him at all.

“She was wearing new underwear that I complimented, and she told me she got a bunch of new underwear with the money she made from selling old pairs,” this man started out by saying.

“So it’s not like she was trying to hide it from me, but she never mentioned it before and started doing this a month ago.”

“She got the idea from Tiktok. I’m incredibly uncomfortable with the idea of strange men having my fiancée’s used underwear, but she says it’s all anonymous.”

He added that she told him she does not take any photos and gives a fake name to her customers.

When she mails her underwear out, she does not put down a return address on the package, so she’s not sure why he’s upset by what she’s doing since she thinks she’s staying safe.

