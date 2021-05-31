The Guy Who Used To Bully Her In High School Now Wants To Date Her But She’s Telling The Internet She’s Never Going To Forgive Him For What He Did

A 24-year-old woman says that the guy who used to relentlessly bully her in high school now wants to date her…

…But she’s telling the internet she will never forgive him for what he did to her. Despite this, she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for having these negative feelings towards him.

“Growing up, I was severely underweight and also had braces. I was not an attractive girl and was also very awkward,” she started out by explaining.

“But now I (24f) had a ‘glow up’, and I’m proud of myself. I am confident and love myself.”

“A few weeks ago, my high school bully (let’s call him Jack) sent me a dm on Instagram.”

Jack basically said to her that she looks beautiful now and he can’t believe how great she looks. He then told her she’s his “ideal type” and asked her to go on a date with him.

“I’m not the kind of person to hold a grudge for so long, but Jack ruined my self-esteem, he would push me, make fun of me in front of everyone, and made my high school years hell,” she admitted.

“I can’t forgive him for all the sh*t he put me through, and I would never go out with him.”

She told him she would not go out with him, before saying he should get lost. Jack’s response? He said it’s not fair of her to withhold forgiveness and they’re adults now so it’s essentially in the past.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.