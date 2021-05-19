The Real Reason Why Kate Winslet Never Ended Up Dating Leonardo DiCaprio In Real Life, Despite Being Relationship Goals In Titanic

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the definition of relationship goals in the movie Titanic. The movie first came out in 1997 and was an instant success.

At the time, Titanic was one of the most extravagant movies to be created. It cost around a whopping $200 million dollars to produce.

The money invested in the movie certainly paid off though, as it became the first film to generate $1 billion dollars.

Kate (who played Rose) was 21-years-old and Leo (who played Jack) was 22-years-old while filming the iconic movie.

With such noticeable chemistry on-set, it’s pretty surprising that Kate and Leo never took their relationship to real life.

Here’s the real reason why Kate and Leo never ended up dating, despite being relationship goals in Titanic.

I’m sure every time you’ve seen Titanic, you’ve wished for a real-life love as strong as that between Jack and Rose.

Although Kate and Leo never got romantic off-set, Leo mentioned the reason why they worked so well together in Titanic is that they do have a genuine connection.

“Kate and I…she’s such a terrific person in general that our chemistry just naturally happened on screen,” Leo explained in 1997 to Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

