This CBS Anchor Is Opening Up About Her Awful Skin Condition In The Hopes Of Helping Other Women

Frances Wang is a news anchor and reporter for CBS Miami, Florida. Looking at her on TV, you would never guess she struggles with an absolutely awful skin condition.

She’s bravely opening up on social media about the condition she has, in the hopes of helping other women.

Instagram; Frances shared the above photos, where you can clearly see her skin condition

Frances is from California, but she moved to Miami for her job. She always had eczema, but it wasn’t very bad.

Frances figured the humidity in Miami might help her eczema, but it actually got worse.

Frances tried her best to cover up her face with makeup, but the eczema on her face was getting so bad, she decided to go see a dermatologist.

In one of her posts, Frances shared that the first dermatologist she saw prescribed her a steroid cream, but it only made everything spiral out of control.

“It’s my duty to share with you this PSA & warning. ⁣I’m sure there’s a bunch of other factors too, but all 4 dermatologists I’ve seen since believe that this was primarily steroid-induced,” Frances said on Instagram.

Instagram; Frances shared the above photo

