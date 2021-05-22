This Deputy Saved A Woman’s Life After He Literally Lifted A Car Off Her Head

Deputy Jon Holt lives in Gloucester County, Virginia, and works for the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month on May 7th, Deputy Holt responded to a call about a car that had overturned, and a woman who had been inside the car was now stuck underneath it.

The car was lying on top of the woman’s head, and she could not breathe.

“The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof,” the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office explained in a Facebook post.

“Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive.”

Deputy Holt’s bodycam footage was shared to social media, and in the video, you can see him quickly rush over to help the people who had been in the car.

As he approaches the car, a panicked woman tells him the woman stuck underneath the car is having trouble breathing.

Facebook; pictured above in a still from Deputy Holt’s bodycam footage, a woman tells him there is another woman pinned under the car

Deputy Holt leans inside of the flipped-over car, pulling back the airbag to reveal a little boy.

You can then hear a little boy inside the car crying for his mom, and Deputy Holt realizes her head is stuck.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.