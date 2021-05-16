She Says She Deleted Her Daughter’s Tinder Match Because It Would Have Exposed Her Deep, Dark, Secret And The Internet Is Struggling With This

A woman said she deleted her daughter’s Tinder match…because it would have exposed her deep, dark, secret.

She asked the internet for advice, and a lot of people were divided on if this makes her the worst for what she did.

“I feel really guilty about doing this. I have an excellent relationship with my daughters,” she started out by explaining.

“One of them has been at home since spring break due to universities shutting down. She’s been using the Tinder app to flirt with local guys.”

“She shows me their profiles sometimes so we can share a giggle or laugh at some of the more ridiculous ones.”

Her daughter likes older men, around their 20s to 40s, which her mom just is not comfortable with.

Her daughter is aware of the fact that she is not comfortable with the men being older, but she shows her the men she matches with anyway.

“Yesterday she showed me one of the older guys she’s been teasing.”

“I was ready to have a laugh with her until I saw his face.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.