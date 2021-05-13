Woman Shoots 23-Year-Old Mom Then Kidnaps Her Twin Babies

23-year-old Gabrielle Rodgers lives in Savannah, Georgia, and she gave birth to her twin boys only 6 weeks ago. She named her boys Lorenzo and Matteo.

This past Tuesday at 10:20 in the morning, a call came in that a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene at NE 36th Street, they found that Gabrielle was suffering from several gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

A 23-year-old woman named Angela Montgomery allegedly shot Gabrielle, before hopping into her car and driving off with Gabrielle’s sons Lorenzo and Matteo.

GoFundMe; pictured above are twins Lorenzo and Matteo

The Savannah Police Department quickly issued alerts on social media asking anyone who spotted the kidnapper or the boys to please call 911.

People began phoning in tips not long after the information went live, and that helped authorities quickly narrow in on Angela, Lorenzo, and Matteo.

It only took them around 4 hours to successfully rescue both boys.

Twitter; pictured above is a post from the Savannah Police Department asking people to keep an eye out for the kidnapped twins