13-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Eating Dessert At A Cheer Banquet

Eagle, Idaho. 13-year-old Reese Langer tragically died recently after eating dessert at a cheer banquet.

Reese was a middle school student at Eagle Middle School and an active cheerleader.

She spent her free time giving back to her community and volunteered at local nonprofit events alongside her mom.

She adored her family members and was very close to them. She enjoyed walking her family dogs, boating, camping, skiing, and swimming.

“We will always remember her for her sweet spirit, pure heart, and infectious smile,” her obituary reads.

“She lived life with the utmost kindness and innate ability to make those around her feel loved and included. Reese was fun, bubbly, and an amazing friend to all.”

“You couldn’t know Reese without loving her. Her happiness and care for others made her a bright light wherever she went.”

“She could and would talk to anyone, and when you were in her company you wanted to stay.”

Facebook; pictured above is Reese

