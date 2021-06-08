A Virus Attacked Her Heart, Leaving This College Girl In Need Of A Heart Transplant

Chicago, Illinois. Simone Scott is currently a freshman at Northwestern University, where she is double majoring in political science/pre-law and broadcast journalism.

“She’s a very bright, determined, and compassionate young lady who has consistently faced challenges with determination and focus,” a GoFundMe page created for her reads.

“She has dreams and aspirations to make a difference in this world through her chosen profession.”

“She has already done so judging by the tremendous words of love by the hundreds of people she has already touched in just a short number of years. Her goal is to continue that trajectory.”

Over Mother’s Day weekend, Simone’s dad helped organize a trip home from college to surprise her mom.

Simone went back to school that Tuesday, and as soon as she returned she started feeling unwell.

Facebook; pictured above is Simone Scott

Simone’s health declined over the next few days, and by the time the weekend had rolled around, she ended up in the Emergency Room.

Her heart was beating rapidly, and doctors diagnosed her with Viral Myocarditis. Some kind of virus had attacked Simone’s heart, and she had to be put on life support.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.