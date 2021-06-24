Her Stepdaughter Wants To Wear Her Dead Daughter’s Wedding Dress But It’s Making Her Uneasy

A 49-year-old mom says she met her stepdaughter named Zoey 2 and a half years ago. Zoey is 23-years-old and she’s not all that close to her, especially since she doesn’t live nearby.

5 months ago, she married Zoey’s dad in a tiny ceremony.

She and her husband thought it would be best to not have a big wedding, due to the fact that her 26-year-old daughter Lauren recently died of sepsis.

She clearly is still grieving and not over Lauren’s abrupt passing.

“It was so sudden. She was doing okay and was getting ready for her wedding that was supposed to happen the same month she passed away,” she explained.

“We still don’t know what went wrong. We were devastated, to say the least. Her fiance had a hard time adapting to the new normal.”

“I still have contact with him. We’re very close.”

After Lauren passed away, she ended up with a lot of her personal belongings, and she also now has the dress Lauren was supposed to wear on her wedding day.

Lauren’s wedding dress is extremely special to her, and she keeps it safe so nothing happens to it.

