Hours After This Gas Station Girlfriend Allegedly Helped Cut Up Murdered Soldier Vanessa Guillén, She Was Posting Sexy Photos On Instagram

Killeen, Texas. You have to be a special kind of monster to help cut up a murdered woman, then hop on Instagram hours later to post sexy photos of yourself like nothing ever happened.

Well, gas station girlfriend Cecily Aguilar did just this after she allegedly helped dismember and dispose of Vanessa Guillén.

Facebook; pictured above is Vanessa

20-year-old Vanessa Guillén was an Army Specialist who was murdered on April 22nd, 2020, while at Fort Hood, a military base located in Texas.

Authorities say her murderer was Aaron Robinson, another Army Specialist who took his own life as police closed in on him.

Aaron murdered Vanessa inside of the arms room at Fort Hood where he worked. He picked up a hammer and proceeded to hit Vanessa in the head with it several times until she died.

He literally bludgeoned this poor young woman to death.

Once she was dead, Aaron put her body inside of a heavy-duty utility box, loaded her into his truck, and drove off the base.

The criminal complaint filed against Cecily states that two different witnesses at Fort Hood, “observed SPC Robinson pulling a large “tough box,” with wheels, that appeared very heavy in weight, coming out the arms room, the same room where SPC Robinson worked.”

