Looking For Lauren: Untangling The Twisted Tale Of What Happened To Lauren Spierer, A Young College Girl Who Vanished Into Thin Air After A Night Out With Her Friends

Bloomington, Indiana. Blue-eyed, blonde-haired, 20-year-old Lauren Spierer was a native New Yorker studying fashion at Indiana University.

She was petite. She was popular. She was creative. She was kind. She was from a good family.

For Lauren, the evening of June 3rd, 2011, seemed to be just a typical night out with her friends, except for one thing: summer was just about to start and they were all celebrating the ending of their semester together.

There was no reason to think this would be anything but a normal night, but it turned into the last time Lauren would ever be seen again.

How can a young college girl just vanish off the face of the earth, in only the span of a few blocks, without any kind of trace….especially in a town covered in security cameras, with college kids all over the place?

Here are the events leading up to Lauren’s disappearance that fateful night 10 years ago.

Lauren smiles in the photo above

Lauren was dating a guy named Jesse Wolff, whom she had first met years ago at a summer camp. At this camp, Lauren also met Jay Rosenbaum, who ended up later becoming one of her close college friends.

On the evening of her disappearance, Lauren’s boyfriend Jesse exchanged texts with her, before falling asleep. He did not go out that night. But Lauren did.

