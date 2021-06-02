Missing Couple Found Dead On The Side Of The Road Half A Mile Away From Each Other

Vera, Oklahoma. Around half an hour outside of Tulsa sits a tiny town called Vera. Less than 300 people live here, and the once-booming farm town is now a sleepy mix of rural yet suburban.

Sheri Chambers lived with her husband Kraig a few minutes outside of Vera in Collinsville. On her Facebook page, Sheri shared that she tied the knot with Kraig on February 21st of last year.

Sheri was artistic and kind. She was always uplifting of others and quick with a smile.

Sheri and Kraig had a son named Kade, and friends of theirs described them as down-to-earth and wonderful parents.

This past Saturday, Kraig and Sheri were reported as missing from their home.

Facebook; pictured above are Kraig and Sheri Chambers

On May 30th, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post asking the public if they had seen Kraig’s estranged cousin, 32-year-old Wesley Brock Pavey.

“He is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of a Tulsa County Couple who was reported as missing late yesterday,” the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office explained.

“Evidence at the couples’ home leads TCSO investigators to believe they may be in danger.”

