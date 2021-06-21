She Was Lied To About Babysitting A Severely Disabled Child So She Quit And Is Now Asking The Internet If It Was A Jerk Move

A 19-year-old who works as a babysitter over the summers recently got a call from a single mom looking to have her watch her kids.

The mom told her she has a 4-year-old and 7-year-old and she needs someone to watch them when she’s at work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At first, this young woman thought it was weird that the mom told her she couldn’t find someone who was willing to watch her children, since the area they live in has tons of babysitters and the mom was offering good money.

She decided to meet up with the mom and her 2 kids, which is something she always does before agreeing to take a new family on.

Her children acted polite and nice, so she wasn’t really concerned.

“We talked about schedules/routines/their regular rules and we agreed on almost everything,” she explained.

“First day of the job, I arrived at her place at 7:30 and I was puzzled when I saw a kid in a wheelchair.”

“I asked who he was and she said that this was her ‘severely disabled 11yo son. I asked if she was expecting me to look after him too.”

The mom replied yes, but had never told her about this child, let alone that he was disabled and wheelchair-bound.

