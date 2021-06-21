San Antonio, Texas. Lisa is a young woman who recently got engaged, and she’s going viral for the transparency letter she wrote to all her bridesmaids.

Lisa took to TikTok to explain that she has been a bridesmaid in weddings before, and she never knew what she was getting herself into money-wise.

We all know that being involved in a bridal party can get expensive fast, so Lisa came up with a very clever solution to make everything easy on her friends.

At first, Lisa said she felt insecure about writing out a “transparency letter” to each of her friends to include in their bridesmaid proposal boxes, but she went through with it anyway.

One of the things she outlined in her letter was that if any of her bridesmaids live more than an hour away from her, she doesn’t expect them to come dress shopping.

Lisa also laid out that she will be paying for hair and makeup, but each bridesmaid will have to cover the cost of her own dress.

