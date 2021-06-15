Teen Disappears Walking Down The Street To Her Dad’s House And 8 Years After Her Remains Were Found Her Killer Has Been Arrested

Colorado City, Texas. 13-year-old Hailey Dunn lived on Chestnut Street in Colorado City.

Although her parents Clint and Billie were divorced, they lived practically right next to each other, and Hailey frequently walked back and forth from each of their houses.

Billie ended up leaving Clint for a man named Shawn Adkins, and then he moved into the house that Billie shared with Hailey, and Hailey’s older brother David.

Just a few days after Christmas on December 28th, 2010, Billie called the police to report that Hailey was missing.

All of Hailey’s belongings were inside of her room where she had left them, including her brand new iPod, her money, and her favorite clothes.

Those are certainly things she would have taken with her if she had run away, which is how she was initially labeled before she was reclassified a few days afterward.

Billie told the police that the day before, her boyfriend Shawn had been the last person to see Hailey.

Shawn would later explain that Hailey told him she was going to walk over to her dad’s house, then go to a sleepover with one of her friends.

Facebook; pictured above is Hailey in her cheerleader uniform

