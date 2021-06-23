This Bartender Is Going Viral For The Note He Wrote On A Pretend Receipt And Slipped Two Girls Being Harassed By A Creepy Guy

St. Petersburg, Florida. Not every girl at a bar is open for conversation, but one creepy guy just couldn’t take that hint so a bartender stepped in to help.

This bartender based in Florida is going viral for the note he wrote on a pretend receipt that he then slipped to two girls being harassed by the creepy guy.

“This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt,” a woman who goes by trinityallie explained in a tweet.

“Legit the type of bartender everyone needs.”

The note the bartender wrote to her and her friend said, “If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed.”

“He’s giving me the creeps.”

How brilliant is that?

Twitter; pictured above is the note the bartender wrote to trinityallie and her friend

“He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggressively hitting on them & you need to leave,” she continued in a second tweet about the incident.

