Twitch Streamer’s Daughter Disappears After Sneaking Out Of The House To Go To A Hotel: Where Is Sarah Nicole Perkins?

Franklin, Ohio. 17-year-old Sarah Nicole Perkins is the daughter of Mike Perkins, a Twitch streamer who goes by the name of Mikey Perk and has more than 5,000 followers on the platform.

On June 25th, Sarah was last seen in her home at approximately 9 p.m.

The following day, Mike canceled a special stream he had planned for his birthday and shared on Twitter that the reason was that Sarah had gone missing.

“Last night my daughter snuck out and hasn’t come home. Her phone is dead and I can’t find her,” he wrote in a tweet.

He later shared that after speaking to some of Sarah’s friends, he was able to piece together more information on her disappearance.

“She snuck out to go to a hotel with over age people (20-21). I found this out tracking down her other friends,” Mike said.

Twitter; pictured above is 17-year-old Sarah Nicole Perkins

Although leads have come in regarding Sarah, there are currently no updates on her case and she is still missing.

Mike has spent hours driving around his town and the surrounding towns looking for his daughter.

