Two Men Tried To Break Into This Teen Girl’s Hotel Room And She Used Advice From Her Police Officer Stepdad To Keep Herself Safe

Ocean City, Maryland. 19-year-old Josie Bowers is recounting a horrifying incident on TikTok that happened in a hotel room when she was on vacation with her parents and younger sisters.

Josie is from Canada, and she was 15-years-old when she took a trip to Ocean City with her family.

“I was staying in Ocean City at the Hilton right there on the waterfront and I went to go shower as the rest of my family was down at the beach,” Josie explained in a TikTok video.

“So I was by myself. Before I could shower, I heard these noises. I went to go see what it was, and it was this contraption.”

The contraption was essentially a long piece of wire with a hook on the end that slid underneath Josie’s hotel room door.

The person outside could use the contraption to pull the door handle down and gain access to her room.

Josie was standing in her hotel room, dressed only in a towel, when a man opened up her hotel room door with the help of the contraption.

Josie thought very quickly on her feet, and here’s what she did next to keep herself safe.

TikTok; pictured above Josie recounts what happened to her when she was alone in her hotel room

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.