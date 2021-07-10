10-Year-Old Spending 4th Of July At Her Grandma’s House Shot And Killed In A Drive-By

Vineland, New Jersey. A few weeks ago on July 4th, 10-year-old Jasayde Holder was spending time at her grandma’s house on West Earl Drive, celebrating the holiday with her family.

She recently graduated from the 4th grade, and she went to Dane Barse Elementary School.

According to her obituary, Jasayde was the type of little girl who “warmed the hearts of those she loved with her pure soul and smile.”

She had a style all her own, and she was very unique for her age. She loved spending her time riding on her bike, or swinging on the swing that her grandpa made for her.

“She liked listening to music and creating her own animations and short stories.”

“She also enjoyed playing in her grandma’s garden and loved using nature’s bounty to create gourmet foods for her family. Jasayde loved the color green and being the “big cousin”, most times.”

Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office; pictured above is Jasayde

At around 11:17 at night on July 4th, Jasayde was shot at her grandma’s house. Although she was rushed to the Inspira Medical Center, she sadly passed away from her injuries.

The Vineland Police Department determined that Jasayde was shot in a drive-by shooting, but they were not positive if she was the target of the shooters or if she was accidentally shot in the process.

