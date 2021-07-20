She Thinks Her 13-Year-Old Nephew Is A Psychopath And The Internet Is Scared For Her

This one gave me chills, and not in a good way. A 20-year-old woman thinks her 13-year-old nephew is a psychopath.

After she started explaining what he was doing to her, the internet couldn’t help but be scared for her.

She lives 8 hours away from her parents, but she decided it was best for her to move home due to everything going on.

She’s asthmatic, and because she lived alone up until now and doesn’t have a lot of friends, she was worried something could happen to her in an emergency.

She’s not the only child moving in with her parents; her brother and his wife already live at home.

She then said that her brother ended up being a teen dad but has been married to his wife for 6 years now and they have 2 children; a 13-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

Now that’s spent a lot of time around her 13-year-old nephew, she thinks there is something seriously wrong with how he behaves.

“…I’m beginning to suspect that my brother’s kid is a psychopath (I’m exaggerating, maybe not a psychopath but something is definitely wrong with him),” she said.

Well, the internet doesn’t think she is exaggerating at all, and you probably won’t either once you hear what this kid is doing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.