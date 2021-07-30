Babysitter Searched For Sick Things Online And Ended Up Murdering An Adorable Toddler She Was Supposed To Be Taking Care Of

Woodstock, Georgia. 2-year-old Fallon Fridley lived with her family just outside of Atlanta, Georgia in a city called Woodstock.

“She was an absolute angel on earth,” her obituary reads. “Fallon loved to dance and sing. She loved Mr. Butters, her kitten.”

“She had a favorite stuffed animal, Lovey, and he was always with her. Fallon never met a stranger and loved talking with people.”

Everyone that Fallon met couldn’t help but adore this tiny blonde-haired, blue-eyed cutie, and it’s easy to see why.

Fallon’s mom Kristin says Fallon was a happy, kind little girl that was so full of life. In all of the videos and photos shared of Fallon, she’s just smiling away and full of personality.

Facebook; pictured above is Fallon

On December 9th, 2020, Kristin dropped Fallon off with her babysitter, a 29-year-old woman named Kirstie Flood.

Kristin trusted Kirstie. She was her friend. She was a mom herself. She had been watching Fallon on a regular schedule without any issues for several months.

Kirstie asked Kristin if Fallon would be allowed to sleep over with her own two children that evening, and Kristin couldn’t think of a reason why that wouldn’t’ be alright.

