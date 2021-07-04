Beautiful Teacher Passes Away After Being Swallowed Up By Floodwaters While Hiking With Her Husband In The Mountains

El Paso, Texas. The Franklin Mountains sit in a state park just 15 minutes outside of El Paso. It’s a popular destination for people that enjoy hiking, camping, rock climbing, and biking.

On June 28th, 39-year-old Christy Garcia-Mata was hiking in the Franklin Mountains with her husband Gabriel when something terrible happened.

Christy was swallowed up by floodwaters that swept through the mountains that day.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Christy

“Christy was a beautiful soul whose kindness, happiness, and optimism brought so much goodness into this world,” a GoFundMe page created to help Christy’s family reads.

“She was a passionate teacher who loved to sing, dance, and care for people. Christy adored music and the outdoors and traveled the world with her husband and son.”

“Family and friends who knew Christy describe her as loving, genuine, humble, motivating, accepting, honest, and “the kindest person they ever met.” Her smile would light up any room and could win anyone over.”

GoFundMe; Christy smiles with her husband Gabriel in the photo above

