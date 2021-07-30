Body Of 16-Year-Old Girl Named Faith Who Was Swept Away In A Flash Flood Has Sadly Been Found

Cottonwood, Arizona. 16-year-old Faith Moore was driving home from work when she became trapped in a flash flood and was swept away by 8-foot floodwaters in Arizona.

Faith Moore is the granddaughter of retired Verde Valley Fire District Fire Chief and EMS Chief from Verde Valley Ambulance.

She was recognized by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in a press statement on Facebook as the niece of a current Cottonwood fireman.

About 150 volunteers arrived at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood at 6 a.m. Tuesday to begin the third day of searching for Faith Moore.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is Faith

Faith supposedly drove through a low water crossing on Camino Real on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Faith’s cousin started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her family’s search and rescue efforts.

“I’m Chris and Katie Moore’s cousin, and I’d like to start a GoFundMe for their daughter Faith’s search-and-rescue efforts,” the GoFundMe explains.

“On her way home from work on the evening of July 24th, she got caught in a flash flood. Her car has been found so far, but the hunt for Faith is still ongoing.”

