Coast Guard Calls Off The Search For Missing Diver After Finding His Damaged Diving Gear

Jacksonville, Florida. This past Saturday, 37-year-old Timothy Obi was out in the water spearfishing along with some friends when he failed to return to the boat they were on.

At 12:15 that afternoon, the people on the boat Timothy had been on reached out to the Coast Guard to ask for help in searching for him.

The Coast Guard brought in several boats, helicopters, and airplanes to comb the waters looking for Timothy.

Unfortunately, the search for him was called off 2 days ago, and here’s why.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Timothy Obi, the 37-year-old man who disappeared while spearfishing on Saturday

Just 250 feet away from where Timothy had last been seen diving in the water, his damaged diving equipment was discovered.

“This afternoon I have made the determination based on new information to suspend the search for Mr. Timothy Obi,” Captain Mark Vlaun, Commander of the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, said in a statement.

“The Coast Guard and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the Obi family, who remain our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time.”

“Earlier today, the Coast Guard received a report from a volunteer dive boat indicating they had located damaged diving gear.”

